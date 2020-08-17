Sia now regrets revealing that she's a grandmother: "It was not my news to share"

ABC News/Frame Grab

A few weeks ago during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Sia revealed that she’s now a grandmother because the younger of her two adult adopted sons “just had two babies.” But now she’s regretting that she said anything about the situation.

It’s not that Sia feels bad about being old enough to be a grandmother or anything, though. Rather, she now sees that she shouldn’t be talking about her sons’ private lives.

Appearing on the Australian radio program The Kyle & Jackie O show, Sia said, “I’ve stopped talking about it because I made a bit of a boo-boo. Because they’re my new children, and I’ve only had them for a year, and I’m such an open book, I forget not everybody is.”

Sia then revealed that she came to this conclusion while in the bathroom — “which is where I have all my best thoughts,” she said.

“I didn’t get in trouble for blabbing about his children — he didn’t tell me off or anything,” she explained. “I just realized that that was not my news to share with the world. And I instantly realized I can’t talk about my children’s private life. That’s not my news to share. And I’m just learning how to be a mom.”

In May, Sia, 44, said she’d adopted the two boys last year because they were “aging out of the foster care system.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.