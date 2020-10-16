Sia defends Johnny Depp amid public court battle against Amber Heard

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Daily Front Row

Amid Johnny Depp and Amber Heard‘s public and contemptuous legal battle, several celebrities have come to the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s side. One person in particular is Sia, who announced on Twitter that she believes that Depp is innocent.

“Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp,” the Australian singer expressed on Thursday. “I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

The tapes of which she is referring to are the leaked conversations between Heard and Depp that surfaced online in February via Daily Mail, where the two discussed their toxic relationship and instances of domestic abuse.

One such tape, Depp claims that the Aquaman star punched him, to which she allegedly said back that she did not “hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

The conversations were allegedly recorded on Heard’s phone, with both parties’ consent, during a therapy session.

Later on Thursday following her tweet, Sia also brought up Elon Musk — whom Heard went on to date after breaking up with Depp — and accused him of protecting the actress.

“She will never get the help she needs if we all stay silent,” the “Chandelier” artist maintained.

Depp and Heard are entangled in an intense legal battle with both parties accusing the other of domestic abuse and other grave charges. Depp has since taken a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife and she countersued for $100 million.

The two met in 2009 when starring in The Rum Diary together and wed in 2015. Heard filed for divorce a year later, accusing Depp of physically abusing her.

Their marriage ended in 2017.

