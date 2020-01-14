Sia casually reveals she adopted a son while talking about friends with benefits

ABC/Fred Lee

ABC/Fred LeeTurns out Sia is a mom. However, if you blinked during her most recent interview with GQ, you probably missed the announcement because it's sandwiched between talk of her new friend with benefits aka Diplo.

The "Cheap Thrills" singer nonchalantly revealed both details to the magazine, who was doing a cover story of Diplo.

Sia called the 41-year-old EDM artist "the sweetest thing in the world," but also "one of the most insecure boys I've ever met."

However, the bombs she dropped next probably threatened to turn the whole interview on its head. "This year I wrote him a text, and I said, ‘Hey, listen, you're like one of five people that I'm sexually attracted to, and now that I've decided to be single for the rest of my life and I just adopted a son, I don't have time for a relationship...If you're interested in some no-strings sex, then hit me up'," The 44-year-old disclosed.

She didn't elaborate further on her adopted child. It is also the first time the Australian singer made any mention of the new addition to her family.

It is unknown if Diplo took the "Chandelier" singer up on her offer, however, he did open up about his opinions on sexual intimacy.

While touching upon sexuality among youths, he said apps are sucking the human connection out of intimate encounters, to which he shrugs, "So sex becomes a little to mundane."

However, when it comes to his own conquests, he admitted, "I've probably got the same problem. But I am very into the women I'm with, and sex, so it's not just sex with them."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.