Sia and her controversial film Music “sweep” the 2021 Razzie Awards

Earlier this year, Sia‘s directorial debut, Music, scored two Golden Globe nominations. But now, the movie has the dubious distinction of being the big winner — if you can call it that — at the 2021 Razzie Awards, which highlight the worst films of the past year.

Music, which failed to capture any Golden Globes, ended up winning three Razzies: Worst Actress for star Kate Hudson, Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie Ziegler and Worst Director for Sia herself.

Music — about a drug dealer, played by Hudson, who becomes the guardian of her nonverbal autistic half-sister, played by Ziegler — got poor reviews. But the film also stirred up controversy due to Sia’s decision to cast Ziegler, rather than an actor on the spectrum. Some labeled the singer an “ableist,” while others criticized the film’s overall portrayal of autism.

Sia later apologized and added a warning label to the film, due to its scenes of people with autism being physically restrained. She also promised that future printings of the film would have those scenes removed.

Interestingly, one of the other stars of Music, Leslie Odom Jr., was nominated for two Oscars Sunday night.

Other 2021 Razzies “winners” included MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, named Worst Actor for his election fraud film Absolute Proof. That film was also named Worst Picture. The Worst Supporting Actor award went to Rudy Giuliani, for his embarrassing scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr., was named Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel.

