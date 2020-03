So by now you’ve watched or at least heard of the “Tiger King,” well there is one person in Joe Exotic’s camp that did have a big break and that’s Doc Antle.

During Britney Spears iconic 2001 VMA performance when she went on stage with the big yellow snake, Doc was also on stage with her handling a tiger.

If you go back and look at the performance you’ll see Doc in the cage behind Britney holding a tiger.

Have you seen Netflix’s hit, “Tiger King?” What are your thoughts about Joe Exotic?