Show you my discography: Pentatonix sings medley of Ariana Grande hits and makes her cry

Steve Granitz/WireImagePentatonix delivered an epic a cappella mash-up of all of Ariana Grande’s hits and it was enough to bring Ariana to tears.

The group released a video of the medley Friday, which features an musical progression of Ariana songs, from her first big hit “The Way” through “thank u, next.”

“We are HUGE FANS of @ArianaGrande, so instead of covering a single song, we filmed the EVOLUTION OF ARIANA GRANDE, singing all of her biggest hits!” Pentatonix tweeted, adding, “You miiiiight hear this one LIVE on our upcoming world tour, too!”

Soon after, Ariana tweeted her emotional reaction to the tribute.

“this is so incredible my face has chills and the last minute made me sob,” she wrote. “also, i forgot i have that many songs. i have no idea how that happened. anyway, u are all incredible & i love you dearly. crying bye. thank you.”

Pentatonix kicks off their world tour May 11 in Oakland, California.

