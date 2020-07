AUGUST & SEPTEMBER

Show on the Go Schedule

Saturdays 7PM Start

Buy tickets in advance at wpb.org/events

$10/vehicle (+ processing fees) = your viewing spot

$30/vehicle (+ processing fees) = VIP; vehicle parked in the first 3 rows with free soft drinks, popcorn, & candy for everyone in the car!

PRESENTED BY JOE DIMAGGIO CHILDREN’S HEALTH SPECIALTY CENTER & HUBBARD WPB RADIO

DATE MOVIE LOCATION

August 8 The Lion King 2019 (PG) Dreher Park

August 15 Onward (PG) Currie Park

August 22 Artemis Fowl (PG) Dreher Park

August 29 Spider Man – Far from Home (PG 13) Currie Park

September 5 Star Wars – Rise of Skywalker (PG13) Dreher Park

September 12 Sonic the Hedge Hog (PG) Currie Park

September 19 Jumangi The Next Level (PG 13) Dreher Park

September 26 Moana (PG) Currie Park

FILMS, FOOD TRUCKS, FAMILY & FUN – Safe & Socially Distanced!