Shots fired: Lil Nas X counters Billie Eilish/Justin Bieber remix with a new version of "Old Town Road"

It seems Lil Nas X has anticipated this move and dropped a remix of his own. This new version of "Old Town Road" -- the third, not counting the original -- features rapper Young Thug and 12-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey, also known as the "Yodeling Kid."

In his verse, Young Thug, using a couple of different voices, sings about riding a three-wheeler and catching a "chill vibe," and declares, "I'm a menace/I got women tryin' to sneak me through their doors."

In his verse, Mason sings about sneaking up on cows while riding his Razor scooter on his "thousand acres," and states, "If you ain't got no giddy-up, then giddy out my way."

Will this remix be enough to keep the streams going for "Old Town Road" -- which has already been #1 for 14 weeks -- allowing it to spend a record-tying 16 weeks on top? Or will the combined powers of Billie and the Bieb be enough to topple the song? Stay tuned.

