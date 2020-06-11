Shocker: Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When it comes to music-biz marriages, Kelly Clarkson always seemed to have one of the good ones. She always spoke lovingly about her husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their blended family, wrote several songs inspired by him, and made frequent reference to their healthy sex life. Which is why it's so surprising to hear that they're splitting up.

After nearly seven years of marriage, E! Online confirms that Kelly has filed for divorce from Brandon, a music manager. The news was first reported by The Blast, which claimed that Kelly filed last week in Los Angeles.

Kelly and Brandon, the stepson of Kelly's friend, country star Reba McEntire, began dating in 2012, and within 10 months, he proposed. They tied the knot in 2013 and have two children together: River Rose and Remington Alexander. Brandon also has two kids from a previous marriage, but Kelly always referred to them as "our four kids."

The couple, who have been self-isolating in their cabin in Montana with the kids, recently put their massive L.A. mansion on sale for just under $10 million.

Lately, Kelly's been busy working on a new album, while hosting her talk show, judging The Voice and planning her Las Vegas residency, which as been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Andrea Dresdale

