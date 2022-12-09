Shirenna’s Peppermint Oreo Bark

Not only is this recipe packed with peppermint and chocolate flavors, it’s easy to make!
It only requires 5 ingredients, and the instructions are simple.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups peppermint oreos
- 1/4 cups better melted
- 1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 cup white chocolate (chopped)
- 2-4 crushed peppermint candies
Instructions
- Line a 9×9 pan with foil. Set aside.
- Reserve 2 Tbsp of crushed Oreos. Mix together the rest of the crushed Peppermint Oreos and melted butter. Once combined, press the crust into the bottom of the pan in an even layer. Set aside.
- In the microwave or over a double broiler, melt semi-sweet chocolate.
- In the microwave or over a double broiler, melt white chocolate.
- Pour semi-sweet chocolate over the crust and spread in an even layer.
- Pour the white chocolate over the semi-sweet chocolate, then with a toothpick or cake tester, swirl the chocolates together.
- Sprinkle with 2 Tbsp of crushed Oreos and crushed peppermints.
- Refrigerate 3-4 hours, or until firm.
- Enjoy!