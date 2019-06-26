She's on a roll: Miley Cyrus charts as "Black Mirror" character Ashley O

Courtesy Netflix

Courtesy NetflixMiley Cyrus has just scored an unusual chart feat: She's now one of only four artists who've placed songs on Billboard charts under three separate names.

"On a Roll," the song Miley recorded as purple-haired pop star Ashley O for her Black Mirror episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too, has debuted at #19 on Billboard's Pop Digital Song Sales Chart, and at #39 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

That officially makes "Ashley O" the third name under which Miley has charted, after her own and her former alter ego, Hannah Montana. As both Hannah and as Miley, she's scored a string of #1 albums, and a big collection of singles, including the #1 hit "Wrecking Ball."

Other artists who've charted under three different names include Sean Combs, as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Diddy; John Mellencamp, under that name, as well as John Cougar and John Cougar Mellencamp; and Prince, under that name, as well as The Artist and an unpronounceable symbol.

By the way, if you're not aware, there's a connection between "On a Roll" and the song "Old Town Road," featuring Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

"On a Roll" is a reworking of the Nine Inch Nails song "Head Like a Hole," while "Old Town Road" samples another song by Nine Inch Nails, "34 Ghost IV."

