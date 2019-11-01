She’s 'Invincible': Kelly Clarkson announces 2020 Las Vegas residency

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

Courtesy of Caesars EntertainmentIs there anything Kelly Clarkson can’t do? After successfully launching her own talk show this year, the singer is heading Las Vegas for her first-ever residency next year.

Kelly Clarkson: Invincible will open Wednesday, April 1 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show is described as a “one-of-a-kind up-close music experience” that will take fans through Kelly's catalog of hits.

“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” Kelly says in a statement. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available from Monday, November 4 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, November 7 at 10 p.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to general public at 10 a.m. PT on Friday, November 8.

To celebrate the residency announcement, Kelly will perform a very special Kellyoke medley on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. She also surprised her audience by giving them all tickets to the show.

The 16 performances going on sale are:



April 2020: 1, 3, 4, 10, 11

July 2020: 29, 31

August 2020: 1, 5, 7, 8

September 2020: 18, 19, 23, 25, 26

