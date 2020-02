Lizzo hit the BRIT Awards red carpet looking like a chocolate snack. The “Cause I Love” singer wore a Hersey’s chocolate bar-inspired dress by Moschino.

She topped off the look with a jewel-encrusted chocolate bar clutch.

The dress, labeled “Milk Chocolate” had a barcode, nutrition label and price tag of 25 cents on it.

Lizzo’s recent red carpet look is one of many fashion statements the singer has made over the past year.

What do you think of Lizzo’s chocolate bar dress? Is it too much?