BURBANK, CA - MARCH 23: John Goodman and Roseanne Barr attend the premiere of ABC's "Roseanne" at Walt Disney Studio Lot on March 23, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

I’m NOT a fan of this idea/plan/script. Can’t we just have her go into rehab and she’s off the show? Do we really need to kill off her character?!

John Goodman said in a recent interview with Sunday Times: “I guess he’ll be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” Goodman said of his blue-collar-hero character Dan, whom we all love.

The new show comes to ABC in October.

Do you think it’s a good idea to kill her off? Or off in rehab?! I like my idea.