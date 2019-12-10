Sheryl Crow & Usher to ring in 2020 from New Orleans on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Sheryl Crow: Dove Shore; Usher: Jordan Taylor Wright/dick clark productions Sheryl Crow and Usher will be ushering in 2020 by performing live in the Big Easy.

On December 31, both artists will perform in New Orleans as part of the Allstate Fan Fest, which takes place ahead of the Sugar Bowl. Their performances will air on ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Pose star Billy Porter will also be on hand to countdown to 2020 in the Central Time Zone -- which is marked by the drop of -- not a ball, but a "fleur de lis," the symbol of New Orleans.

As previously reported, Ryan Seacrest will hold things down live in New York's Times Square with co-host Lucy Hale, and on the West Coast, Ciara will host performances by Paula Abdul, Kelsea Ballerini, Blanco Brown, Dan + Shay, Green Day, Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Salt-N-Pepa, SHAED and more. The show gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley said in a statement, “With performances by Sheryl Crow and Usher, fans in town for the Allstate Sugar Bowl are going to be treated to a New Year’s experience second to none. It’s going to be fun to be a part of it all.”

More artists will be announced shortly.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.