Sheryl Crow teams up with Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples on "Live Wire"

Kharen HillSheryl Crow released a posthumous duet with Johnny Cash last month. Now, she's releasing a collab with two living legends.

The next song off Sheryl's upcoming duets album Threads is "Live Wire," featuring Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples, and it's coming this Friday.

Entertainment Weekly debuted an exclusive video of the three rehearsing the bluesy song live.

"Those two ladies may as well be sisters from a different mother," Sheryl tells EW. "First of all, they're very close and Mavis has inspired Bonnie in so many ways. And both those women have been a huge inspiration for me."

Threads, featuring 17 tracks, will be released later this summer. In addition to "Live Wire" and the Johnny Cash duet -- a reworking of Sheryl's 1996 song "Redemption Day" -- the album will feature collabs with Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, and country stars Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris.

