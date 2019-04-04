Sheryl Crow fixes problem with her Tesla — with some help from Elon Musk

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicHere's another reason why rock stars aren't like you and me: When their cars break down, they get tech support from the guy in charge of the entire car company.

The other day, Sheryl Crow tweeted, "Help! Who knows what to do when your screen goes black and the reset doesn't work? Return it and get your money back??" She added the hashtag "#stuckinaparkinglot."

Then, none other than Elon Musk -- co-founder and current CEO of Tesla, Inc. -- came to the rescue.

"Change your screen preference from night mode to auto," he replied. "Night mode with 0% brightness is actually too dark during the day. This is ultimately our fault. We will update our software so that 0% brightness is always usable relative to ambient conditions."

"Problem solved with that solution after getting to @Tesla," Sheryl wrote a while later. "Might I suggest adding some screen controls to the app so that you're not stuck when the screen goes black?"

To which Musk replied, "Totally agree. Tesla phone app should have all controls that car center screen has, so your phone can serve as a complete backup."

Sheryl then tweeted to fans, "Problem solved! LOVED all of your creative responses. Best one was suggesting my kids take a look... which would have been helpful since my kid was the one who changed the settings / caused it to go black in the first place! I knew I should have interrupted school..."

She then responded to fans who were bashing her for owning a Tesla.

"Also, for the haters: I love my @Tesla, and have very few problems," she wrote. "I got the basic model, nothing overly fancy, and it was cheaper than my minivan!"

To which Musk replied, "Glad you like it! Sorry about the trouble earlier. Helpful feedback for improving the car!"

