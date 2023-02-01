Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper & George Michael among first-time nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Two ’80s pop icons and one ’90s pop-rock staple are among the first-time nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023: Cyndi Lauper, George Michael and Sheryl Crow.

Cyndi has sold over 50 million records worldwide, and her 1983 debut album, She’s So Unusual, was the first debut by a female artist to spin off four top-five hits. A member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, she’s three-quarters of the way to an EGOT, having already won an Emmy, a Tony and several Grammys.

George Michael ruled the charts in the early ’80s as half of Wham!, then went on to become one of the best-selling solo artists of all time, with eight number-one songs, two Grammys and numerous other awards. He was also an LGBTQ rights activist and philanthropist.

Sheryl’s 1993 debut album, Tuesday Night Music Club, made her a star thanks to the hit song “All I Wanna Do.” The anti-war and gun control activist’s blend of pop, rock, blues, folk and country has earned her nine Grammys overall, and she’s sold over 50 million records.

In all, eight of this year’s 14 nominees are making their debut on the ballot, including country legend Willie Nelson, late singer/songwriter Warren Zevon, R&B icon Missy Elliott, rockers The White Stripes and influential post-punk band Joy Division, jointly nominated with their later incarnation, New Order.

The nominees returning to the ballot for another try include Kate Bush, grunge icons Soundgarden, rap metal stars Rage Against the Machine, R&B legends The Spinners and British heavy metal heroes Iron Maiden.

Now through April 28, fans can vote online daily at vote.rockhall.com. The top five artists chosen in the vote will make up a “fans’ ballot,” which will be added to the tally to determine the inductees.

The final Class of 2023 will be announced in May, with the induction ceremony taking place this fall — dates and ticket information will be announced later.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.