Sheryl Crow cleaned out her closet — and she wants you to buy her stuff

ABC/Randy HolmesIf you're planning to be in Nashville next month and your wardrobe could use some freshening up, Sheryl Crow's got your back.

In a video posted on her socials, the singer is seen standing among numerous racks of clothing, all of which she plans to sell at Nashville's 21st Century Bookstore on March 6th and 7th. In addition to clothing, Sheryl will also be selling shoes and purses -- some of it vintage, some designer -- and samples from her own clothing line.

"I'm ready to get rid of it and I want to do it for a great cause. So you guys come down," she says. "We're going to have food trucks. We're gonna do a quick acoustic set around 2 o'clock on that Saturday, which is March 7...You can come down, buy a pair of shoes and just give to something great. We'll see you then!"



All proceeds from the sale will be going to a charity called South Nashville Teen, according to Sheryl.

If you want to paw through Sheryl's belongings, the sale is on starting Friday, March 6 from 3 to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sheryl's only going to perform on Saturday, though, so you may need to decide if you'd rather hear her play, or get first crack at all the swag.

