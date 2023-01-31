“She was super chill”: Nick Jonas was impressed by how his daughter behaved at Walk of Fame ceremony

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Parents of young children are well aware how quickly a toddler’s good mood can flip, sometimes for no reason at all. That said, Nick Jonas‘ 1-year-old daughter, Malti, is making headlines for how well behaved she was at her dad’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Access Hollywood spoke to the proud dad about his toddler, and the singer appeared to hint even he wasn’t expecting such a quiet baby.

“She was super chill the whole time,” the singer said, adding he was very impressed. Nick added how happy he was to share the moment with wife Priyanka Chopra and their daughter. He noted his mother-in-law was in the audience alongside his parents.

“It was definitely a family affair, kinda felt like a wedding or something. [We had] a rehearsal dinner last night, the ceremony today and it’s been pretty special,” he cracked.

The Jonas Brothers received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday.

Kids aside, Joe Jonas also took a moment to tease their upcoming album. “It’s a departure from anything we’ve ever done before,” he said.

While the brothers have noted their new album was influenced by the Bee Gees and music from the ’70s, Joe is waiting to hear what fans have to say about it before sticking a label on it. “We can’t really say, ‘It sounds like this,’ or, ‘It’s influenced by this artist,’ because I don’t really know what people will take away [from it],” he said.

Joe added he and his brothers are really proud of their new work.

The Jonas Brothers’ new studio work, simply called The Album, will arrive May 5.

