"She sounds better than ever": OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder on Adele

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARAS

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NARASA few weeks ago, Adele casually announced at a friend's wedding that her long-awaited new album was coming out in September, but other than that, there aren't any details about the project. However, it seems Adele is once again working with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote and co-produced songs on her Grammy-winning albums 21 and 25.

While speaking with the British tabloid The Sun about the band's new single "Didn't I," Ryan announced that he was going to "stay completely mum on new Adele” - but couldn't help himself from teasing the project a little bit.

“I’ll just say that she sounds better than ever," revealed Ryan.

Adele's next album will be her first since she split last year from husband Simon Konecki, the father of her son Angelo.

As previously reported, OneRepublic will release their new album Human on May 8. Ryan tells The Sun that "Didn't I" is a song he wrote after taking several years off from music to work on his mental health.

“I got into the business of being a dad, a husband, trying to figure out, 'Can I do things other than write songs?’" he says of his hiatus.

"The last three-and-a-half-years gave me the time to live life, experience things, including friends’ break-ups and divorces. 'Didn’t I' is about a horrible divorce, but then the idea of, ‘wasn’t it great while it lasted?’”

Thankfully, Ryan himself didn't get divorced: He and his wife Genevieve have two sons, Copeland and Miles.

