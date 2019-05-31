"She Is Coming" is here: Miley Cyrus releases new six-song EP

RCA Records

She Is Coming ... and now she's here.

Miley Cyrus dropped her new six-song EP, She Is Coming, Friday. The collection includes the lead single, "Mother’s Daughter," as well as "Cattitude" featuring RuPaul and "D.R.E.A.M." featuring Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah.

The other tracks are "Party Up the Street" featuring Swae Lee and Mike WiLL Made-It, "Unholy" and "The Most."

She Is Coming is the first of three EPs from Miley, which will each contain six songs. The project is the follow-up to her 2017 album Younger Now.

