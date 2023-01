Photo: NY Post

I wanna be like her when I grow up!

Meet Joan Donovan from right here in Florida! She spend the holidays getting her Master’s Degree diploma from Southern New Hampshire University! She is 89 years old and that’s not even the best part! She is a cancer survivor and a former military spouse who decided to get her higher education and is now writing an autobiography. She also got her undergrad at 85! Who says our brain stops learning!?