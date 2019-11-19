She didn't win a trophy, but Pink is the big sales winner of the CMAs

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LALast week, Pink appeared on the Country Music Association Awards telecast, performing her song "Love You Anyway" along with country superstar Chris Stapleton. And while the show was packed with performances by a slew of other country stars, ironically, it was Pink who came out the big winner, sales-wise.

As Billboard notes, of all the songs performed on the three-hour ABC telecast, "Love You Anyway" experienced the biggest boost in sales: Specifically a sales increase of close to five thousand percent. Considering the song wasn't a single and most viewers were likely unaware it existed, that's not entirely surprising.

Halsey, the other pop star who appeared on the telecast, also experienced a sales boost. Her performance with Lady Antebellum was a medley of the country trio's hit "What If I Never Get Over You" and her current single, "Graveyard," and it resulted in a 370% sales increase for the latter tune.

Dan + Shay's crossover pop/country hit "Speechless," meanwhile, enjoyed an 811% sales increase.

