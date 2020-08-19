"She deserves happiness": Ellie Goulding's thrilled about Katy Perry's impending motherhood

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Images for Universal, Soho House & Bacardi Rum

Ellie Goulding has toured with Katy Perry, and Katy and her fiance Orlando Bloom were even guests at Ellie’s U.K. wedding last year to Caspar Jopling. So it’s no wonder that Ellie’s thrilled that Katy and Orlando will soon welcome their first child together.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Ellie said of Katy’s impending motherhood, “I’m so happy for her. I have to say there’s no one deserves that more than her. She deserves happiness!”

While Ellie admires Katy for consistently “bringing out great songs” and “pushing pop music,” what she really likes about the “Firework” singer is who she is as a person.



“She’s an amazing personality. She’s super smart,” Ellie gushes. “She’s got this wicked English sense of humor, which…just gets me every time. She always catches me out; she’s so good at it!”

And on a more personal note, Ellie reveals that Katy has “also been a great support to me.”

“I’ve had a couple of times where I’ve reached out to her about things that I need some, like, big sister advice on, and so she’ll help me,” she adds.

The actual due date of Katy’s baby girl is unknown, but it’s thought to be any day now.

Meanwhile, Ellie will be doing a one-off pay-per-view performance from London’s historic Victoria & Albert Museum on August 26, in support of her new album Brightest Blue.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.