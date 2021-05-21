“She could’ve used some support”: Pink feels badly she wasn’t there for Britney

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Back in the day, the media often pitted Pink and Britney Spears against each other, with Pink as the “anti-Britney.” But in reality, Pink and Britney were totally cool, and Pink now says she wishes she’d been there more for Britney in her darkest hours.

Asked on Watch What Happens Live Thursday night for her thoughts about the FX documentary Framing Britney Spears and Britney’s conservatorship, Pink first said, “I love Britney, and…none of us know what’s going on. We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to…we feel this fierce protectiveness over her…she’s a sweetheart.”

“All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy,” Pink stated.

When host Andy Cohen asked if Pink had watched the doc, Pink said she had, and added, “I felt sad that back then I didn’t know, back in the day…I’m a strong person. I could’ve reached out more. I just…I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support.”

“The media tore her apart and the paparazzi are scum,” Pink added. “And I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug.”

Pink’s own documentary, Pink: All I Know So Far, is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.