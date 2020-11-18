Shazam releases its list of most Shazamed songs of all time

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Over the years Shazam has helped millions of people identify the songs they were listening to. And now, after almost two decades since its initial release, they are revealing the Top 200 most shazamed songs of all time.

Topping the list in the number one spot is Tones and I‘s 2019 hit “Dance Monkey,” which went viral on TikTok earlier this year. Ed Sheeran, Sia, and Avicii join the Australian singer-songwriter in the Top 10, as well as, some one-hit wonders like Gotye‘s “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

While some artists only appear once on the list, Sheeran and The Weeknd both have four songs in the Top 100 while Sia, Sam Smith, Clean Bandit, and Imagine Dragons following closely behind with three each.

Here are the Top 10 Most Shazamed songs of All-Time. The full list is available now on Apple Music.

Tones and I “Dance Monkey” Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & the Prick “Prayer in C” Passenger “Let Her Go” Avicii “Wake Me Up” Major Lazer “Lean on” Ed Sheeran “Thinking Out Loud” Sia “Cheap Thrills” Gotye “Somebody That I Used to Know” Kings, Cookin’ on 3 Burners “This Girl” Hozier “Take Me to Church”

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.