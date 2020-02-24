Shay Mooney announces birth of second son, Ames Alexander

ABC/Mark Levine

Shay Mooney, one half of the Grammy Award-winning duo Dan + Shay, announced on Saturday that he welcomed another son with wife Hannah Billingsley.

The "10,000 Hours" singer was over the moon when announcing the birth of Ames Alexander, who was born on Friday.

Mooney sweetly wrote, "Welcome to the Mooney family. Asher has been so excited to meet you, 'baby brover.'" The "Speechless" artist also uploaded a series of photos documenting little Ames' first moments.

"You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth," gushed the 28-year-old before delving into a cute anecdote about how three-year-old Asher James is comprehending that he's no longer an only child.

Added Mooney, "Yesterday, Asher asked Hannah when baby brother’s mom was gonna come pick him up and take him to his house...so we might be in for a slight rude awakening."

Billingsley also paid tribute to her newborn on Saturday, adoringly writing that the "world is already a brighter place" because he's in it. "Now, let the adventures begin," She happily added.

The couple first announced they were expecting another boy back in August.

