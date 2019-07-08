Shawn, Taylor, JoBros & more nominated in second wave of Teen Choice 2019 nods

FoxThe last wave of Teen Choice 2019 nominations has been revealed and in the music categories, it's all about Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo and The Jonas Brothers.

Shawn leads all nominees with three nods, including Choice Summer Song for his Camila Cabello duet “Señorita,” plus Choice Summer Male Artist and Choice Summer Tour. His competition in the latter category includes Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, BTS, Jennifer Lopez and BLACKPINK.

Taylor Swift has two nods: "You Need to Calm Down" is up for Choice Summer Song, while she's up for Choice Female Artist. Her competition in the latter category includes her new BFF Katy Perry, as well as Lizzo, Julia Michaels, Ava Max and Halsey.

Lizzo also scored a nod for Choice Summer Song for "Truth Hurts," which has just become her first top 10 hit.

The Jonas Brothers are nominated for Choice Summer Song for "Cool," and Choice Summer Group. 5 Seconds of Summer join them in both of those categories.

One of the more interesting categories is Choice Song from a Movie, which includes smash hits like "Sunflower" and "Shallow," as well as Kelly Clarkson's UglyDolls song "Broken & Beautiful," Rita Ora and KYGO's "Carry On," from Pokémon Detective Pikachu and Andy Grammer's "Don't Give Up on Me" from Five Feet Apart. Also nominated is the new version of the Aladdin classic "A Whole New World," by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward.

Voting is open now through Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m. PT via Twitter and at the show's website. The Teen Choice Awards 2019 air Sunday, August 11 live from Hermosa Beach, CA on Fox.

Here are the nominees in the music categories in the final wave of nominations:

Choice Summer Song

“Cool” – Jonas Brothers

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist

Ava Max

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Panic! At The Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour

Ariana Grande – Sweetener World Tour

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep World Tour

BLACKPINK – BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)

BTS – BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour

Jennifer Lopez – It’s My Party Tour

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes The Tour

Choice Song From A Movie

“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from Aladdin) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

“Broken & Beautiful” (from UglyDolls) – Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” (from Pokémon Detective Pikachu) – Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from Five Feet Apart) – Andy Grammer

“Shallow” (from A Star Is Born) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower" (from Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse) – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Choice Social Star

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Choice Fandom

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

