Shawn Mendes wraps North American leg of tour with hometown show: "I've never experienced something so moving"

Brian ZiffShawn Mendes wrapped up his North American tour this weekend with a hometown show in Toronto, and he's still can't get over the career milestone of playing his first-ever stadium show.

He reflected on the journey in an Instagram post Sunday, writing, “It’s taken me 24 hours be able to wrap my head around how breathtaking playing in Toronto was... I’ve never experienced something so moving in my entire life.”

Shawn goes on to thank his fans, telling them the tour is “just as much yours as it is mine.”

“76 shows done & I just want to say thank you with all of my heart to every single one of you,” he writes, adding, “I truly feel so connected with you guys when I’m on stage, it’s my favorite thing in the world and we get to feel magic every single night.”

He concludes, “I love you the most. Thank you North America for a beautiful summer.”

The final North American show in Toronto on Saturday was Shawn’s biggest headlining gig to date, with a crowd of 55,000 at the Rogers Centre. Camila Cabello made a surprise appearance to perform their duet “Senorita.”

His tour opener, Alessia Cara, also posted a message about the end of the tour, thanking Shawn for the experience.

“There are good people, and then there are people who, if you could see into their core, have a million little particles of benevolence floating around in there,” she writes. “That is [Shawn Mendes]. His heart is as potent as his ambition and I learned so much from him these last few months.”

Shawn heads to Asia later this month to kick off the next leg of the tour.

