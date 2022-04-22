Shawn Mendes will guest-host ‘The Tonight Show’ on April 29

P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has an exciting opportunity on the horizon — hosting The Tonight Show. The “It’ll Be Okay” singer has been tapped to co-host alongside Jimmy Fallon next Friday.

According to the press release, Shawn will tap into his funny bone and help deliver the night’s opening monologue before dishing on all the exciting things going on in his life — including his upcoming global Wonder Tour.

The Grammy winner will also show off his interviewing skills, assisting Jimmy in chatting with guest Jesse Tyler Ferguson. He’ll also perform his new breakup anthem, “When You’re Gone,” live to close out the show.

While this will be Shawn’s first rodeo co-hosting with Jimmy, next Friday’s stint will mark his overall 10th appearance on The Tonight Show. He’s teased his upcoming gig, writing on Instagram, “See you there!”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weekdays starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.