Shawn Mendes wants Niall Horan to have his own talk show

Shawn Mendes was clearly a fan of Niall Horan’s guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week.

“I need @NiallOfficial to have his own talk show one day !!!” Shawn tweeted Thursday. “Born to host and make people laugh and smile !!”

Niall responded and said he might be open to the idea — if the whole pop star thing doesn’t go as planned.

“Hahahah. Maybe one day,” he tweeted. “If I’m doing a talk show full time, you know the music career hasn’t worked out and that’s not a good thing.”

Hey, if Kelly Clarkson can do both, maybe Niall can too!

The former One Direction member filled in for Jimmy Kimmel Tuesday night, where he played a hilarious game of golf with the Jonas Brothers and engaged in some heavy flirtation with Lizzo in a now-viral interview.

