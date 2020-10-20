Shawn Mendes unveils trailer for Netflix doc 'In Wonder'

Courtesy Netflix

Topless Shawn Mendes in the shower!

Now that we have your attention, Shawn has dropped the trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary In Wonder. It does indeed start with a scene of Shawn in the shower, but then follows him on his last world tour, where he faces fans, commands the stage, expresses self-doubt and spends a few precious moments with girlfriend Camila Cabello.

In fact, at the end of the trailer, Shawn says, “My songs comes on the radio and I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you.’ And [Camila] goes, ‘What do you mean?’ And I’m like, “They’re all about you. Like, every song I’ve ever wrote.'”

But above all, Shawn says, “This isn’t a story abut a famous musician. This is a story about a guy growing up.”

According to Netflix, In Wonder features “unprecedented access” to Shawn’s private life at home and while traveling the world, and also includes “years of footage as he rose from precocious troubadour to global superstar.”

In Wonder hits Netflix on November 23.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.