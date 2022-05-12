Shawn Mendes to wear “sustainable” Tommy Hilfiger clothes on tour, co-design capsule collection

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes is a big proponent of making environmentally conscious choices: His upcoming tour will be cutting CO2 emissions by 50% per show compared to his 2019 trek, for example. Now, he’s extended that attitude towards the outfits he’ll be wearing onstage.

Shawn has partnered with Tommy Hilfiger for #PlayItForward, an initiative that will see Shawn rocking a “sustainable” tour wardrobe — which means, essentially, recycled clothing. He’ll wear custom-made designs crafted from leftover fabrics and trimmings from previous Hilfiger collections.

Shawn also stars in Tommy Hilfiger’s “Classics Reborn” campaign, launching May 16, in which he wears vintage styles from Hilfiger’s “1985 Program” collection, including the brand’s iconic 1985 polo, now made of organic cotton. He’s also shown wearing denim made from 20% recycled cotton, which requires less water and energy to produce.

In addition, the brand and Shawn will collaborate on a capsule collection for Spring 2023, which will include “material recycling innovations.”

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” Shawn says. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve.”

As part of the partnership, Tommy Hilfiger is also donating $1 million to mitigate and offset the tour’s environmental impact.

