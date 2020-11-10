Shawn Mendes to deliver top secret performance at AMAs

dick clark productions/MRC Entertainment

Shawn Mendes has joined the lineup of performers for this year’s American Music Awards.

The singer, whose album Wonder is due out December 4, will be delivering a top-secret world premiere performance that promises to “give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage.”

At last year’s AMAs, Shawn and girlfriend Camila Cabello gave a steamy performance of their duet, “Señorita.”

Also joining the AMA lineup this year are rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Baby, both making their AMA debuts, and Latin superstar Bad Bunny. They join previously announced performers Dua Lipa and BTS.

The 2020 American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, air live Sunday, November 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Andrea Tuccillo

