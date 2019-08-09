Shawn Mendes shares passionate birthday kiss with Camila Cabello

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

ABC/Mitch HaasethShawn Mendes partied it up in New York last night in celebration of his 21st birthday, with rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello by his side.

Shawn and Camila, along with a bunch of other friends, enjoyed drinks and dancing at Harriet’s Rooftop and Lounge at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge. In a video from the bash captured on Instagram, the two are seen sharing a passionate smooch.

In another clip, Shawn tells the crowd, “I’m too drunk to give a speech right now, I can’t do it…I’m sorry. I love you guys.”

Earlier on Thursday, Shawn and Camila were spotted walking hand-in-hand after leaving a breakfast date at Jack’s Wife Freda bistro in NYC. They’ve been rumored to be dating -- and packing on the PDA -- since they released their steamy new single, “Senorita,” last month.

Camila seemingly confirmed her feelings with a belated birthday post to Shawn on Friday. She posted a throwback photo of the two, writing, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!”

Shawn resumes his tour on Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.