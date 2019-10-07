Shawn Mendes sets new chart record with "Señorita"

"Señorita," Shawn's duet with girlfriend Camila Cabello, has topped the chart, which measures radio airplay. It's Shawn's sixth number one overall, beating Ed Sheeran's previous record of five.

In addition to the duet, Shawn's other number ones on the Adult Pop Songs chart are "Stitches," "Treat You Better," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," and "If I Can't Have You."

Billboard also notes that, having just turned 21 in August, Shawn isn't even as old as the Adult Pop Songs chart itself: It's been around since March of 1996, while Shawn was born in 1998.

Among all acts, Maroon 5 has had the most Adult Pop Songs number ones with 13, followed by Pink, with 10. Katy Perry is next with eight, followed by Taylor Swift, with seven. Then comes Shawn with six, followed by Ed, Adele and Nickelback, who each have five.

