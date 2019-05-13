Shawn Mendes scores career-best debut, but Lil Nas X is still #1

Island RecordsLooks like Lil Nas X and his horses aren't going anywhere: The rapper's viral hit "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, is #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week.

This is the longest-running #1 on the chart for a debut entry since OMI's "Cheerleader" spent six weeks at #1 back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Shawn Mendes' new single "If I Can't Have You" debuts at #2 on the Hot 100, his highest debut yet, and his highest rank ever on that chart. It's his fourth top 10 hit, following "Stitches," "Treat You Better" and "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," which reached #4, #6 and #6, respectively.

Strangely, Billboard notes that a song with the same name topped the chart exactly 41 years ago today: "If I Can't Have You" by Yvonne Elliman, from the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift's new single "ME!" slides to #3 on the Hot 100, and "Homicide," Logic's single with Eminem, debuts at #5. It's Logic's second top 10, after "1-800-273-8255," featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid.

Meanwhile, over on the Radio Songs chart, which measures radio airplay across all musical genres, Sam Smith and Normani are #1 with "Dancing with a Stranger."

This is Sam's second #1 on this chart, following 2014's "Stay With Me," and it's Normani's first. She previously reached #3 with her Khalid duet "Love Lies." As a member of Fifth Harmony, she hit #4 with "Work from Home."

