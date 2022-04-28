Shawn Mendes says trying to be the best “ain’t really doing it for me anymore”

Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Last week, Shawn Mendes took to Twitter to tell fans that he “finds it hard to feel like I’m not failing,” and reveal that he “constantly feels like” he’s “either flying or drowning.” Now, he’s turned to Instagram to tell fans that, while his mood hasn’t improved, he’s now going to stop trying so hard.

“life can be hard..i’ve been going through it lately,” he wrote, alongside a photo of himself playing guitar. “Tryna be the best ain’t really doing it for me anymore if i’m honest. Turns out just being me feels a whole lot better.”

He continues, “I know there’s a lot of people out there struggling, i hope you get the support you need. Maybe some of you are the support others need right now..nothing beats a friend who really sees and cares about you.”

One of Shawn’s good friends, John Mayer, responded in the comments, “Love you dearly.”

But despite Shawn’s mental struggles, he’s planning to co-host and perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday. He’s also preparing for his Wonder world tour, and will appear at the Juno Awards in his hometown of Toronto on May 15 to accept the International Achievement Award.

