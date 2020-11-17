Shawn Mendes says quarantine gave him the "best gift I've ever been given in my whole life"

Glen Luchford

Shawn Mendes spent the early months of quarantine in Miami with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, her parents and her sister. And he says that experience gave him something he hadn’t been able to experience in years: stillness.

E! has posted an exclusive sneak peek of Shawn’s sit-down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, during which Shawn reveals that not being able to go anywhere forced him to appreciate the everyday things he’d been missing since he started touring the world at age 15 — such as making dinner, having movie night, and even doing laundry.

“I don’t remember the last time I smelled laundry. It’s a nice smell,” Shawn tells Zane. “It’s a really calming smell. It feels like growing up.”

In that stillness, Shawn says, he found the opportunity to look outside himself and get inspiration for his new album, Wonder.

“It was the first time I had the chance to even think about someone more than me,” reveals Shawn. “It was the first time I had enough space in my heart and my head that wasn’t so consumed about how many people were caring about what I was doing or how many…likes, streams, whatever you want to call it.”

“It was the first time I was quiet and I was able to be, like, ‘What is happening in this world and how do I feel about it and what can I do and where does this go from here?'” Shawn explains. “And that was the best gift I think I’ve ever, ever been given in my whole life.”

Zane’s entire interview with Shawn will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music. Shawn’s album, Wonder, will be out December 4.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.