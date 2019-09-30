Shawn Mendes says it took him a while to win over Camila: "You have to fight for someone you really love"

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Camila Cabello was a love worth fighting for, according to Shawn Mendes.

In a clip posted to social media from a fan Q&A in Shanghai over the weekend, Shawn implied he had to wait a long time for now-girlfriend Camila.

A fan is heard asking him, "Have you ever loved someone who doesn't love you and what would you do?"

"If I told you the whole story of Camila, it would take a long time,” he responds candidly. “I would say that you have to fight for someone you really love. And if you really truly love them, you'll get them. It just takes time."

Shawn and Camila first sparked romance rumors when they collaborated on their 2015 song, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but back then the two were just friends. Things really heated up after the release of their second duet, “Senorita,” this summer.

