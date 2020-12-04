Shawn Mendes says he and Camila Cabello have discussed getting engaged

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In his recent Netflix documentary, In Wonder, Shawn Mendes showed just how serious he is about Camila Cabello by revealing that every song he’s ever written has been about her.

So, is an engagement in their future?

Shawn, who’s known Camila since 2014 and has been dating her since last July, tells Entertainment Tonight that the two have “absolutely” talked about taking the next step in their relationship.

“I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he says of Camila. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old.”

The 22-year-old adds, “I don’t know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Shawn’s new album, Wonder — which features “24 Hours,” a song about moving fast in a relationship — is out today.

