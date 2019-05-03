Shawn Mendes releases new single "If I Can't Have You" ahead of "SNL" appearance

Island RecordsAhead of his performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, Shawn Mendes has released a brand-new single and video.

"If I Can't Have You," co-written by Shawn and longtime collaborators Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau, doesn't appear on his current self-titled album. He'll perform it for the first time on SNL, which will be his second appearance on the NBC show.

The black-and-white video shows Shawn pining over someone while he lounges on a couch, lies in bed, runs on a treadmill, and plays the piano. At one point, the woman he's singing about appears next to him in bed, but she's asleep and oblivious to him.

Shawn just wrapped up the European leg of his tour. The North American leg starts June 12.

