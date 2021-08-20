Shawn Mendes releases dreamy new single “Summer of Love”

David Livingston/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes provided fans a sweet look at how he spent quarantine with girlfriend Camila Cabello in his new single, “Summer of Love,” which he released Friday.

The dreamy new track and its accompanying beachy music video arrived just as the sun is beginning to set on summer.

The song opens with Mendes musing about how he and his love would spend the day “tangled in the sheets until the evening” because “there was nowhere to go” before launching into the bouncy chorus that described how those months of solitude enriched him.

“It was the summer of love/ A delicate daydream/ And for a couple of months/ It felt like we were 18/ It was the summer of/ La-la-love,” the three-time Grammy nominee croons over the playful beat.

Mendes, 23, also revealed in the track that he filled his days with “meditation and tequila” and “calling you my señorita” — a callback to his and Cabello’s steamy 2019 track, “Señorita.”

In the sun-kissed music video, Mendes bumps up the nostalgia by palling around Mallorca, Spain, with his group of friends, where activities include lounging on a boat, splashing around in the ocean and dancing in a night club.

“Summer of Love” also features reggaetón producer Tainy, whose resume includes producing hits for well-known Latin singers such as Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Mendes is promoting “Summer of Love” as a non-album single. His last effort, Wonder, arrived last December. Plans for a fifth album have yet to be announced.

