Shawn Mendes plays new songs, hits, surprise cover at Wonder tour kickoff

Miranda McDoland

Shawn Mendes kicked off his first proper tour since the pandemic began in Portland, Oregon, on Monday night. Wonder: The World Tour comes in support of his most recent album, Wonder, which arrived in 2020.

According to setlist.fm, Shawn’s show is split into three different parts: act I is called Wonder, act II is called Black Cherry and act III is called Vanilla Sky. The encore portion is called Cool Runnings.

Shawn’s set list included plenty of songs from Wonder, including the title track, “Call My Friends,” “305, “Look Up to the Stars,” “Teach Me How to Love” and “Song for No One,” as well as his collaboration with Justin Bieber, “Monster.”

He also performed the hits, of course, from “Stitches” and “If I Can’t Have You” to “Treat You Better,” “Lost In Japan” and even “Señorita,” his duet with ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello. “Message in a Bottle,” a 1979 song by The Police, was a surprise cover. Shawn also performed recent stand-alone singles “It’ll Be Okay” and “When You’re Gone.”

The show concluded with “In My Blood.”

Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae are opening for Shawn on his North American tour, which is mapped out through October.

