Shawn Mendes partners with Global Citizen for $250,000 scholarship fund

Shawn Mendes isn’t allowing a global pandemic prevent his charitable arm, the Shawn Mendes Foundation, from helping global youth discover their voice.

It was announced on Tuesday that the 21-year-old teamed up with Global Citizen to launch a pioneering program aimed specifically at teaching leadership skills to high school graduates worldwide.

Called the Global Citizen Academy, grads across the globe will be granted access to the Minerva Project — a virtual platform specializing in educational and innovative programs.

In addition, the Academy will offer virtual lesson plans aimed at bolstering future leaders to help them build “powerful and practical skills for a lifetime of social impact.” The course, which includes lectures from global leaders, runs from early September to mid-December.

Overall, the key function of the Academy is to foster collaboration and boost one’s worldly knowledge by teaching skills that are not typically accessible “in a traditional classroom.”

The deadline to apply is July 30.

In partnership with the program, the “Stitches” singer launched the Shawn Mendes Foundation Scholarship, which will offer up to $250,000 in grants to allow those who would otherwise find the tuition cost-prohibitive.

“Our world needs young leaders now more than ever,” The Grammy nominee said in a press release. “By working with Global Citizen Academy, my hope is that we can empower many more young people around the world with the resources and tools they need to make an impact.”

Global Citizen Academy’s mission aligns perfectly with Mendes’ foundation, which he launched in 2019 that “seeks to inspire Shawn’s audience, the youth generation of today—to learn about those causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action & giving back.”

