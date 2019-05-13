Shawn Mendes New Calvin Klein Campaign

Is it just me or did Shawn Mendes get sexier?

The 20-year-old popstar stripped down for the new Calvin Klein campaign “I Speak My Truth in #MyCalvins ” which ask stars to share their truth.

For his part in the campaign, Mendes talked about his strengths and being vulturable:

“I think the real strength is putting yourself out there. Whether that’s in your music or just life in general. I’m vulnerable, and I think that’s a good thing,” Mendes said.

He also spoke about what the younger version of him would think of what he has achieved now, before stripping down to his Calvins for a photoshoot.

Check out the photos here.