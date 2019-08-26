Shawn Mendes makes history with dual "Billboard" chart-toppers

Brian Ziff

Brian ZiffShawn Mendes is pulling double duty on the Billboard charts.

The singer has become the first male artist to top both the Pop Songs and Adult Pop Songs radio airplay charts simultaneously with two different songs.

His duet with rumored girlfriend Camila Cabello, “Senorita,” takes the number spot on Pop Songs chart, while his solo tune “If I Can’t Have You” reaches the top of the Adult Pop Songs tally.

Only one other artist has led both lists with different songs in the same week: Avril Lavigne. She did it in 2002, when “Sk8er Boi” hit number one on Pop Songs as “Complicated” continued its reign on Adult Pop Songs.

“Senorita” marks Shawn’s third Pop Songs number one, after “Stitches” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.” It’s also Camila’s fourth number one on Pop Songs – outside of Fifth Harmony -- following “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, “Havana,” and “Never Be the Same.”

“If I Can’t Have You” is Shawn’s fifth Adult Pop Songs number one, after “Stitches,” “Treat You Better,” “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and “In My Blood.” He previously made history by becoming the only artist to score four Adult Pop Songs chart-toppers before turning 20.

