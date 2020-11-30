Shawn Mendes livestream benefit concert set for December 6

Island Records

Shawn Mendes will release his new album, Wonder, on December 4, and on December 6, you can check out Wonder: The Experience.

It’s a livestream benefit concert that will raise money for the singer’s own Shawn Mendes Foundation, to “help support and amplify the voices of young leaders driving positive change,” according a statement. Shawn will perform songs from the album and talk about the stories behind them, too.

Wonder: The Experience is the last “stop” on Shawn’s list of Wonder Residencies, in which he did special performances on various shows, including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The event is a partnership with American Express; card members can purchase exclusive ticket packages, with a portion of proceeds from each one sold going to the Foundation.

RSVP to watch the livestream at WonderTheExperience.com — you can also donate at that same link.

In addition, you can enter to win a Wonder Golden Ticket Package, which includes a virtual group Meet & Greet with Shawn, plus special autographed merch.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.