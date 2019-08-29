Shawn Mendes launches The Shawn Mendes Foundation; will donate Toronto stadium show proceeds to charity

Brian Ziff

Brian Ziff

Shawn Mendes has decided to give back in a big way by launching The Shawn Mendes Foundation, designed to inspire his fans to advocate for issues important to them and work to bring about positive change in the world.

Shawn says he wants to "make the voices of our generation heard" through the Foundation, which will support a variety of different youth-focused causes in the fields of healthcare, mental health and wellness, human rights, education, anti-bullying and sustainability.

The Foundation's first two campaigns will benefit SickKids, based in Shawn's hometown of Toronto, and REVERB. The latter helps artists reduce their environmental footprint and encourages music fans to take action to save the environment. The former is a leading pediatric healthcare institution.

When Shawn plays Rogers Center stadium in Toronto next month, a dollar from each ticket sold, as well as proceeds from Shawn's partnerships with the Canadian brands Roots and Tim Horton's, will go to the SickKids Charitable Giving Fund.

In a statement, Shawn said he's "excited" to launch the foundation, noting, "For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard."

He adds, "My goal...is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

Shawn is also asking his fans and donors to help him decide which issues to address with future campaigns.

The Foundation will continue to work with charities that Shawn's supported in the past, including Pencils of Promise, WE Day and March for Our Lives.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.